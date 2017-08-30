Teen Mom! Joy Anna Duggar, 19, Expecting Baby Just 3 Months After Wedding

Joy-Anna Duggar is expecting her first child with brand new husband Austin Forsyth, RadarOnline.com has learned! The Counting On star has revealed the news of her pregnancy just three months after tying the knot with her hubby.

“We’re so happy and thankful to announce that we’re expecting a baby!” Joy-Anna told PEOPLE. “Every child is such a precious gift from God. I’m most looking forward to watching Austin as a dad and raising children together with him.”

As fans know, the pair first met when Austin’s family moved to Arkansas and started attending the Duggars’ church. After being engaged for three months, Joy-Anna, 19, said “I do” to Austin, 23 in a massive church weddings with over 1,000 guests! They later went on a secret honeymoon, and now, three moths later, they have confirmed they will be expanding their family.

Showing off her baby bump in a recent photo, Joy-Anna said: “I have a lot of good memories of my mom teaching us and the quality time we spent together, and I’m really looking forward to doing that with my own children. It’s such an amazing thing to be a parent and raise children!”

Austin agreed with his new wife, saying: “I’m really looking forward to the journey of this pregnancy and all the different stages it will bring. It’s really exciting and I feel so blessed to be a dad! We are beyond thankful!”

As Radar readers know, the pregnant teen has 18 siblings, and is looking forward to raising a large family of her own.

“We want as many as the Lord thinks we can handle,” she confessed after her wedding to Austin. “And we are putting it into his hands.”

Looks like it worked! What do you think of Joy-Anna’s shocking pregnant announcement? Sound off in the comments below.

