Coming Clean! Joy-Anna Duggar Begs Fans For Forgiveness Amid Shotgun Wedding Scandal

Joy-Anna Duggar begged fans for forgiveness for being absent from social media since announcing her pregnancy. After being accused on social media of conceiving her first child before marrying Austin Forsyth, a Duggar family insider exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com the real reason she’s been absent from social media.

“I’m sorry I haven’t really been that active,” Duggar captioned a photo of her and her husband. “My life has become busy lately, but I shall try and post more often.”

A source close to Duggar exclusively told Radar that she has been busy preparing for the birth of her first child.

“They’re working on their house,” the insider told Radar. “It’s getting close.”

Duggar’s absence from social media during her pregnancy comes as a surprise, as her older sisters have given monthly updates on their pregnancies.

Duggar keeping quiet could also have to do with her shotgun wedding scandal. The rumors began when they moved the wedding up from October 28 to May 26, 2017.

When she showed off her bump, fans didn’t believe she was only three months pregnant.

Dr. Stuart Fischer, who has not treated Duggar, told Radar that the mom-to-be looks “four to five months pregnant” based on the bump photos.

When Duggar posted another bump photo weeks later, Dr. Sean Henry, who has not treated Duggar, told Radar that she appears to be more than 18 weeks along.

“She looks about 24-26 weeks pregnant,” Dr. Henry, who runs Dr. Sean’s Women’s Health Podcast, told Radar. “People start feeling fetal movement between 19-21 weeks. She looks bigger than 20 weeks.”

He continued that a baby typically weighs half a pound at about 19 weeks.

The couple even admitted to breaking courtship rules in the past. Forsyth touched his then-girlfriend’s hand while renovating a home even though couples are not allowed to hold hands until they are engaged.

When she accepted his marriage proposal, she gave him a full hug instead of a side hug.

“We’re humans and sometimes we don’t always abide perfectly by our rules,” he said during a Counting On reunion special. “We try. That was a real hard try.”

