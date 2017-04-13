JonBenet Ramsey Investigator Ollie Gray Dies

Ollie Gray, the private investigator hired by the Ramsey family to solve the murder of JonBenet Ramsey, has died, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

“I just learned of the passing of Ollie Gray, a Colorado Springs based private investigator and a good friend,” friend Bruce Plasket wrote on Facebook. “We spent many hours together in recent years and I was honored to have dinner with him on his last birthday. He was the best investigator I ever met.”

Plasket believes the 1996 murder of the beauty queen will continue to go unsolved amid news of the death.

“With his passing, the slim chances of the JonBenet Ramsey murder ever being solved have essentially evaporated. Very sad,” he wrote. “Rest In Peace, my friend.”

Gray worked with co-investigator John San Agustin to find that 6-year-old’s killer.

Gray, who suffered from Parkinson’s disease, said on the TODAY show in May 2016 that he continued to work on the investigation without pay.

“You have to look for something in order to find something, and unfortunately for this particular case, you had a totally inexperienced police agency,” he said. “There are probably three or four people that should have been investigated earlier and still need to be investigated.”

Gray believed Michael Helgoth was involved in the brutal killing.

“I don’t think Mike did all this by himself,” he said of Helgoth, who committed suicide months after JonBenet’s death. “I think there was more than one or two people involved.”

JonBenet was found dead in the basement of her parents’ John and Patsy’s Boulder, Colorado home on Christmas Day in 1996.

Story developing.

