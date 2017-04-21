JonBenet Ramsey Investigator Ollie Gray Died From ‘Serious Health Problems’

Private Investigator Ollie Gray dedicated his life to solving the murder of pageant queen JonBenet Ramsey, but he died before bringing the 6-year-old’s killer to justice.RadarOnline.com can reveal exclusive details on his tragic passing.

“When I last saw Ollie his Parkinson’s was rather advanced and he suffered other serious health problems,” Gray’s friend Bruce Plasket exclusively told Radar. “I wasn’t surprised to hear it, but saddened nonetheless.”

Plasket broke the news of his good friend’s death earlier this month with a heartfelt Facebook post on April 11.

“I just learned of the passing of Ollie Gray, a Colorado Springs based private investigator and a good friend,” Plasket wrote. “We spent many hours together in recent years and I was honored to have dinner with him on his last birthday. He was the best investigator I ever met.”

He added how the passing means the slain JonBenet’s murder may continue to go unsolved.

“With his passing, the slim chances of the JonBenet Ramsey murder ever being solved have essentially evaporated. Very sad,” he wrote. “Rest In Peace, my friend.”

Gray was hired by John and Patsy Ramsey to help find their daughter’s killer. He worked with co-investigator John San Agustin.

Gray told TODAY show in May 2016 that he continued to work on the investigation without pay.

“You have to look for something in order to find something, and unfortunately for this particular case, you had a totally inexperienced police agency,” he said. “There are probably three or four people that should have been investigated earlier and still need to be investigated.”

JonBenet was found dead in the basement of her parents’ Boulder, Colorado home on Christmas Day in 1996.

