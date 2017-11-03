Jon Stewart Turns Down $50 Million Payday To Save His Marriage!

RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal Jon Stewart turned down on a staggering multi-million offer to do a new show, because he wants to keep his marriage afloat instead of going back to work.

“Netflix wants Jon and is willing to pay $50 million a year for him — for now — but what they’re asking for is a new half hour, five nights a week, 40 weeks a year,” an insider told Radar.

“Jon knows his family and his marriage will fall apart if he goes back onto that schedule.”

The comedian, 54, has been married to 50-year-old Tracey McShane for 17 years, and he’d like to see their wedded bliss proceed far into the future.

“Jon has one of the most successful marriages of any of the big hosts of the last 20 years, but only because he is willing, at times, to turn his back on money and give Tracey the support she needs,” the insider said.

“The feeling is she would leave him instantly if he went back to a nightly show,” added the source, “because they do not need the money at all, and she put up with so much when he was working for HBO and Comedy Central.”

