Cops Called 3 Times In One Week As Jon & Kate’s Custody Brawl Explodes

Jon and Kate Gosselin’s explosive custody battle has reached a new low as the police were called to deal with their brawl three times in one week, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal!

Officers first responded to Jon and Kate’s custody exchange in a parking lot on Aug. 15, according to reports. They were called to a site off of a Pennsylvania highway when the Kate Plus Eight star got physical with Hannah, 13, who refused to leave her father.

Then, Police Chief Jeffrey R. Biehl told Radar exclusively that “[Wyomissing] officers responded to 1268 Penn Ave. for a dispute over a child custody agreement” on Aug. 22. Radar previously identified the location as an orthodontist’s office.

PHOTOS: Kate Gosselin’s 21 Monster Mom Moments

“The complainant was Jon Gosselin,” he explained. “Both Jon and Kate claimed to have custody and argued who was taking the child home. Jon took his daughter at her request. Kate was escorted out of the building. Both parties [were] advised to seek legal assistance to clear up any confusion in the custody order. No one was arrested.”

Then, the police were involved in a third incident when “Jon called again from the dental office to report he [was] being threatened with legal action via his ex-wife’s friend who is an attorney. All parties were gone upon our arrival.”

READ THE COURT DOCS!

Radar exclusively revealed that Kate, 42, has full legal custody of their eight children — 13-year-olds Aeden, Collin, Joel, Leah, Alexis and Hannah, and 16-year-olds Cara and Madelyn.

Their family dynamic has been plagued with problems since the divorce in 2009. Collin was sent to a treatment center for “special needs” and Hannah previously ran way from home.

PHOTOS: Jon Gosselin Takes Kids From Ex Kate Following Child Services Scandal

Kate also claimed that Jon, 40, acted inappropriately with Hannah, resulting in her need for therapy.

Stay with Radar for more.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.