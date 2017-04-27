No More Scandals! ‘Mess’ Johnny Depp Desperate For Career Comeback With ‘Pirates 5’

Disney and Johnny Depp have had a months-long negotiation about two things: promoting Pirates of the Caribbean 5: Dead Men Tell No Tales without any scandals and whether or not Depp will have a place with Disney in the future, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

“Many of the executives at the studio are still very unhappy with all the bulls**t he pulled during the filming of Pirates 5 and they’ve made it clear they have no interest in continuing to work with him,” a source revealed, adding “His box office draw has all but disappeared and he’s a mess.”

As Radar readers know, Depp had to fly back to the United States for emergency surgery on his finger while filming the blockbuster, costing the production tens of millions of dollars in the process.

“It totally blew the already insane budget for the film way up,” the inside told Radar. “Plus, the entire fiasco with Johnny and [ex-wife ] Amber [Heard]’s dogs and the Australian government, that was something that threatened Disney’s very lucrative tax credit on the film.”

“They’re so concerned with another Johnny scandal wrecking Pirates’ opening — the way Amber’s sudden divorce and abuse allegations did for the Alice in Wonderland sequel — that they tried to make him agree to drug testing, which he has refused to do,” the source claimed. “Instead, he agreed to a sober companion during the press tour and premieres.”

“He’s already been sober for a few months now and has lost about 15 pounds because of it,” the insider continued. “He used to drink two-five bottles of wine daily, starting at lunch, in addition to harder stuff when he was really going through it.”

According to the source, Depp and Disney desperately need the Pirates movie to be a big hit — and bring in at least $800 million in order to make a profit.

If the film fails, Depp’s fall from grace will be official.

