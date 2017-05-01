Johnny Depp’s Ex-Managers: He Needs A Mental Exam!

Johnny Depp needs a mental exam!

That’s the claim of the actor’s former management company, who allege that Depp has “compulsive spending disorder.”

The request is just the latest development in the lawsuit Depp brought against TMG, whom he fired in March 2016.

As Radar reported, TMG says that by the time he fired them, the Pirates of the Caribbean star was spending upwards of $2 million a month, far more than his income could maintain.

According to the lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, Depp preferred to spend his cash on “everything other than the timely payment of his taxes.”

Among the more extravagant expenses alleged in the lawsuit:

-$75 million to maintain and furnish 14 homes, including a chain of islands in the Bahamas and a horse farm in Kentucky.

– $5 million on a cannon to shoot the ashes of his friend, journalist Hunter S Thompson, into the sky at his funeral.

– $30,000 per month on wines from around the world.

“Wine is not an investment if you drink it as soon as you buy it,” the paper stated.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal last month, Depp defended his splurges, saying, “If I want to buy 15,000 cotton balls a day, it’s my thing.”

That seemed to be the last straw for TMG.

“Depp’s flagrant bragging about his senseless and extreme spending to the Wall Street Journal is further evidence of his psychological issues,” the lawsuit claims. “It appears that Depp may suffer from a compulsive spending disorder, which will be proven in this action through a mental examination.”

Story developing.

