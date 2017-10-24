Divorce Secrets! Truth Behind Why Newly Engaged John Stamos’ First Wife Left Him

John Stamos is finally ready to walk down the aisle again with fiancée Caitlin McHugh twelve long years after his shocking divorce from Rebecca Romijn, and RadarOnline.com is unraveling the truth behind why the actor’s first marriage ended in shambles.

The former Full House star, 54, filed for divorce from Romijn, 44, in April 2005, and while court documents obtained by Radar reveal “irreconcilable differences” caused the split, reports at the time claimed their disagreement on having children is what ultimately resulted in the duo’s demise.

READ THE DOCS HERE!

Both parties insisted they’d keep the split cordial, and, according to divorce docs filed in Los Angeles superior court at the time show there was apparently no prenuptial agreement, meaning a judge would have to divide all the property.

The couple kept further details of their financial arrangement a secret, as the legal papers state in the “spousal support and property division” section that “further stipulated judgment is not being filed by the court based upon privacy concerns.”

When they announced their divorce after only five years of marriage, their publicist Lewis Kay said at the time the parting was amicable and no third party was involved. “The split is amicable and they have asked that the media please respect their privacy regarding this situation during this difficult time,” Kay said.

PHOTOS: 21 Years Apart! John Stamos Takes Much Younger Girlfriend Out On The Town

The two, who have no children together, met in 1994 at a Victoria’s Secret fashion show and began dating two months later and married in September 1998.

Although the couple kept mum about the reasons behind their divorce, Romijn admitted she slipped into a depression following the split. “I had six or eight months where I was clinically depressed,” she told Grazia magazine in a 2007 interview.

The actress, now married to Jerry O’Connell, reportedly refused to pop pills. “I’d rather self-medicate and stick with red wine,” she said. “It might not make me feel good the next day, but I know it’s gonna be out of my system.”

PHOTOS: Somber Brad Pitt Speaks Out After Reaching Custody Agreement With Angelina Jolie

“I went through a lot of red wine,” she said. “And a lot of therapy.”

Stamos proposed to actress Caitlin McHugh, he announced via social media on Monday. The actor shared a drawing of the couple at Disneyland with the caption “I asked…she said yes! …And we lived happily ever after.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.