From The Rainforest To The Concrete Jungle! John McAffee Spotted Partying In NYC

Outlaw Internet icon John McAfee was barred from the New York Stock Exchange earlier this month, but RadarOnline.com can reveal that he’s still living the high life in Manhattan: On April 19, he was spotted partying it up at NYC hotspot, Philippe!

The NYSE branded McAfee a “security risk” when they announced earlier this month that they were barring him from a May 23 event. The controversial inventor of McAfee anti-virus software has faced – and denied – allegations of rape, murder, and more over the last several years. He tried to escape the spotlight by moving to Belize, but returned back to the US in 2012.

And despite his infamous reputation and ongoing public struggles, he’s hardly been in hiding.

A diner at high-end Chinese eatery Philippe told Radar, “We were there on Wednesday night when all of a sudden he walked in!”

“He arrived at 7:55pm, 25 minutes late for his reservation with three other men,” the insider said.

“It was ridiculously busy a few minutes before he arrived. The bar area was packed, nobody could stand or sit comfortably.”

“Then all of a sudden people kind of dispersed, tabs were settled and McAfee walked in.”

“When they arrived he walked straight through and shouted down the bar, nodded to two other people to follow.”

“It was a really mix-matched group. Some were scarred and scary, others were sharply dressed, but I think McAfee was wearing a tracksuit! He stood out, to say the least,” the insider said.

“There was a party of maybe six or seven in total and they were given a roped off booth, out of the way at the back of the restaurant and separate from the main dining area.”

“They weren’t trying to be inconspicuous either, anyone in the restaurant could easily hear their belly laughter. It sounded like they were celebrating something.”

Did he emerge victorious in his war with the NYSE? Stay tuned to Radar!

