John F. Kennedy Assassination Files Released

The federal government has just released thousands of files relating to the untimely death of former President John F. Kennedy.

As RadarOnline.com reported, President Donald Trump, 71, gave the final order to open the formerly restricted files to the public. “I am ordering that the veil finally be lifted,” he wrote in a statement on Thursday afternoon.

“At the same time, executive departments and agencies have proposed to me that certain information should continue to be redacted because of national security, law enforcement, and foreign affair concerns. I have no choice – today – but to accept those redactions rather than allow potentially irreversible harm to our Nation’s security.

Later in the night, the papers were posted online by the National Archives. A 1992 law required they be released after 25 years.

As Radar readers know, President John F. Kennedy was shot to death in 1963 while greeting adoring crowds with his wife, Jackie Kennedy, at Dealey Plaza in Dallas, Texas. For years, Americans wondered what the government truly knew about the shocking crime, and even developed bizarre conspiracy theories surrounding the tragic killing.

While some documents are still being held in order to protect the public, thousands of others have been released. The investigation regarding the confidential files will reportedly conclude on April 26 of next year.

