Get The Tissues Ready! WWE Tough Guy John Cena Breaks Down In Front Of Fans

Wrestling superstar John Cena may famously tell his fans that “You can’t see me,” but Cena sure got a special look at some of them, thanks to Cricket Wireless.

In an emotional video, Cena read heartwarming thank you notes sent by supporters detailing how he’s helped inspire their lives.

Hearing the stories, and seeing Cena’s reaction is emotional enough, but unbeknownst to the WWE star, those fans were listening in another room, waiting to meet their hero.

The last thank you note featured is in the form of a video by a child named Tyler Schweer, whose mother had breast cancer.

“I got his wristband that he gave to me,” Schweer explained, sharing the story of how Cena gave the young boy his wristband at a WWE event. The wristband features Cena’s famous “Never Give Up” phrase. “When my mom was having her six hour surgery, I gave her the wristband and told her never give up. And she’s now cancer free.”

Cena was visibly touched.

“Pretty cool at such a young age he has such great perspective,” he said. “It’s really cool to see.”

As Cena choked back tears, Schweer tore through a breakaway wall, and came face-to-face with his idol. Before the boy could even thank him, Cena walked over and gave him a big hug.

Then one by one, each fan who was listening entered the room to surprise Cena.

“Coolest surprise ever,” the pro wrestler remarked.

