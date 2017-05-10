See WWE Star John Cena Stripped Down!

Actor and WWE superstar John Cena has no problem baring his bottom on the big screen

or wearing very little in the ring — because in real life he’s a nudist!

“John loves being naked. He is more comfortable with his clothes off

than with his clothes on,” an insider blabbed to Radar.

“When you are as big as him, nothing fits.

Everything has to be custom-designed, so it is easier to go naked.

“He has a great body that he’s worked very hard to maintain,

so why wouldn’t he want to show it off all the time?”