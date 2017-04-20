WWE Champ John Cena Puts A Ring On It – While In The Ring!

This tag team is tying the knot! John Cena finally proposed to longtime love Nikki Bella

on the grandest stage of them all after the duo defeated the Miz and Maryse at WrestleMania 33.

“I never actually thought that John would propose in front of all those people,

but that’s home for us,” said Nikki. “It’s where we met. It’s our passion. It was perfect.”

“I found the absolute right person. A strong person that I consider an inspiration, an equal,” said the WWE star.

“Somebody who, when I’m feeling down, picks me up.

Somebody, when she’s down, I can pick her up.” Wait, isn’t that what they call a smackdown?