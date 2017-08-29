Backtracking! Joel Osteen Now Opening Doors For Harvey Disaster Victims

After celebrity Pastor Joel Osteen received backlash over his allegedly false claims his church was closed due to flooding, the doors to Lakewood are now open for victims of hurricane Harvey, Radaronline.com has learned.

“They are starting to receive people and there was a drop off for supplies, baby food and baby formula,” local resident Chuck Cumberland exclusively told Radar.

Victoria and I care deeply about our fellow Houstonians. Lakewood’s doors are open and we are receiving anyone who needs shelter. — Joel Osteen (@JoelOsteen) August 29, 2017

Osteen released a statement on Twitter Tuesday: “Victoria and I care deeply about our fellow Houstonians. Lakewood’s doors are open and we are receiving anyone who needs shelter.”

We're praying for everyone affected by the storms here in Texas. Click & share this list of emergency resources: https://t.co/5FMBFrp6EZ pic.twitter.com/kyVwJivHBb — Lakewood Church (@lakewoodch) August 27, 2017

The backlash began after Lakewood Church’s Twitter account released a list of resources for storm victims, and local residents began to wonder why the church that can house 17,000 people was not on the list.

Lakewood Church apparently bought countless air mattresses and are prepping to open their doors. Took a while but good news.#JoelOsteen pic.twitter.com/MYXf1HqAbF — Charles Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) August 29, 2017

On Monday night, the church was seen getting ready for those affected by the storm by purchasing several air mattresses. Osteen released a statement that he was “prepared to house people once shelters reached capacity.”

Meanwhile, 6,000 evacuees found shelter in the George R. Brown convention center, six miles away from the church and 1,000 past its stated capacity.

