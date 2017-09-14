Jailbird Joe Giudice Misses Daughter’s Milestone Amid Prison Lawsuit

Joe Giudice is vying for a way to get home to his family, as he missed yet another milestone for one of his daughters.

His youngest daughter with Teresa turned eight-years-old on Sept. 14, just days after he filed a lawsuit against the US Bureau of Prisons for “improperly denying” him access to alcohol abuse programs while incarcerated. The RHONJ star, 45, included her husband in her social media tribute to Audriana.

Joe is currently serving a 41-month sentence on fraud charges. Joe Gorga revealed that he receives frequent visits from his family, but now he wants to see them outside of bars, too!

RadarOnline.com exclusively reported that he filed a bombshell lawsuit against FCI Fort Dix for restricting his access to inmate programs because of his pending deportation hearing. He claims that that the programs would allow him to be eligible for house arrest on November 11, 2018 — a full year earlier than when the court case is scheduled for.

Radar previously reported that Joe has already missed Gia’s prom and sweet 16 party. He also missed his mother-in-law Antonia’s funeral.

