Watch: Sociopathic Interrogation Behavior Of Travis Alexander’s Killer Jodi Arias

The Jodi Arias murder case was one of the most bizarre of all time. And on this week’s explosive episode of Reelz’s series National Enquirer Investigates viewers will see Arias’ sociopathic behavior as she’s being interrogated by police.

Arias was convicted of murdering her ex-boyfriend, salesman Travis Alexander, in 2013. Alexander sustained gruesome multiple knife wounds and a gunshot to the head.

And a big part of the case against his former galpal Arias was the odd things she did in the interrogation room.

As the Reelz show reveals, Arias sounded sincere in front of the detectives–but when they left the room, things got weird.

Arias started singing, as Radar’s exclusive clip shows. Then she was smiling and laughing.

“What the camera captured was absolutely disturbing,” Melissa Cronin, Senior Editor for The National Enquirer, told the cameras.

And legal analyst Beth Karas said, “She just seemed so relaxed.”

Dylan Howard, Editor in Chief of The National Enquirer, noted, “It was the complete opposite to her ‘poor me’ image that she was trying to portray.”

As Radar has reported, Arias claimed later that she had killed Alexander, 30, in self-defense.

But in this early video before she was even charged, Arias did a handstand in the interrogation room.

“It was the behavior of a psychopath,” said Howard.

After observing Arias’ moments, which didn’t seem right for a young woman being questioned about her ex-boyfriend’s death, investigators booked her on murder charges.

But the strangeness didn’t stop there as Arias was then most concerned about her mug shot!

Howard said, “She insisted that she do her makeup” for the photo.

Karas said, “It’s one of the prettiest mug shots there is, head cocked with a little smile.”

As Howard explained on National Enquirer Investigates, “The police were dealing with a narcissist, someone with sociopathic behaviors.”

The Reelz show will also explore new evidence on the case, as alleged information has come to light about how a detective hid key evidence that Alexander supposedly liked child porn. Enquirer investigators tell Reelz if that information could eventually set Arias, now 37, free.

