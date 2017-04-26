Watch: How Handgun Evidence Convicted Jodi Arias Of Killing Travis Alexander

This week’s shocking episode of Reelz’s National Enquirer Investigates focuses on the notorious true crime case of scorned woman Jodi Arias, who was convicted of murdering her ex-boyfriend Travis Alexander in 2013.

The show will delve into new evidence on the case, as alleged information has come to light about how a detective hid key evidence that Alexander supposedly liked child porn. Enquirer investigators weigh in on Reelz on if that information could eventually set Arias free.

Arias, now 37, is serving is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole in prison after a jury found her guilty of first-degree murder.

Salesman Alexander, sustained multiple knife wounds and a gunshot to the head.

Why was Arias originally arrested? On the new episode of National Enquirer Investigates, premiering Wednesday, the publication’s team recounts how the handgun evidence was damning against Arias.

“A 25 caliber handgun had been used to shoot Travis in the head and a week earlier, the same type of weapon had been stolen from Jodi’s grandparents’ house,” said Andrea Simpson, Senior News Editor of The National Enquirer.

And Dylan Howard, The Enquirer‘s Editor in Chief, told the cameras, “Police had what they needed to prosecute and lay charges against Jodi Arias.”

On July 15, 2008, the police arrested Jodi at her grandmother’s home in California.

In an interrogation room, Arias was confronted her with the photographs, DNA, evidence, and friends’ testimony.

Cops informed her it was all over and one said they had some of the strongest evidence ever in a case.

But Arias fought back with lies, as the spellbinding Reelz show recalls.

James Robertson, Associate Editor, of The National Enquirer said, “Even when confronted with evidence, proof that she did it, she denied it.”

Howard added, “She maintained this position despite the mounting evidence.”

According to Robertson, Arias used a river of tears to appear like a grieving former galpal.

“I did not hurt Travis. I wouldn’t do that to him,” Arias sobbed to police.

“She would cry, she would appear distraught, devastated by the death of her lover, Travis,” Robertson said.

But the jury didn’t buy her statements. Now, as Radar has reported, Arias is scrubbing toilets as a janitor behind bars!

