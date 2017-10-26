Jodi Rips Her Lawyer In Shocking Lawsuit: He Had A ‘Sexual Fascination With The Case’

Jodi Arias’ former defense attorney slammed her shocking lawsuit against him, where she claimed he was “fixated with the sexual aspect of the case,” telling RadarOnline.com that her legal maneuver was a continuation of her “pattern of attacking men.”

The convicted killer was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for the brutal 2008 slaughter of Travis Alexander, whom she stabbed 29 times, shot him in the head and slit his throat.

As she fought for an appeal of her sentence, Arias’ lawyers filed a lengthy civil lawsuit against L. Kirk Nurmi, accusing him of revealing his “utter hatred,” of her in his book, Trapped With Ms. Arias. He titled the book because he claimed she hated being called “Ms. Arias,” which the new lawsuit noted “shows his vengeful, hateful attitude towards his former client.”

PHOTOS: See 25 Photos Of Evidence That Got Jodi Arias Convicted Of Murder

Alexander and Arias’ explicit sex life was discussed extensively during the trials, but her lawsuit claimed Nurmi had an “unprofessional and prurient preoccupation of the sexual nature of the case, as well as Plaintiff herself.”

“Nurmi was fixated on the sexual aspect of the case, would frequently engage inappropriate conversations with others involving sexual references about himself and/or the case,” the lawsuit claimed.

“Nurmi had a disturbing, sexual fascination with the case and with Plaintiff and demonstrated a sexist, chauvinistic, domineering, disparaging, demeaning and belittling way of dealing with Plaintiff,” Arias’ lawsuit claimed.

PHOTOS: 30 Cold Blooded Murderers Who Were Women

“In many references in his book, both overt and implied, Nurmi asserts that Plaintiff flirted with him and actually perceived him as ‘her boyfriend.’ That is false,” the documents stated.

“Nurmi engaged in his own personal use of the “Naked Photos” of Plaintiff,” her court documents stated. “When Plaintiff expressed her legitimate concerns to him about the nude pictures being displayed in open court, Nurmi responded by taunting her and telling her that he had blowups made of some of the more graphic, naked pictures of her and hung them up in his office for anyone to see,” the lawsuit noted. “Plaintiff was appalled and disgusted by his response.”

In a statement, Nurmi told Radar: “Standing up to the abuse Ms. Arias’ imparted upon me over the years was an important part of my personal transformation and I will continue to fight this battle with vigor as I defend against this lawsuit which is best viewed as a continuation of Ms. Arias’ pattern of attacking men whom she feels have wronged her.”

PHOTOS: Serial Killers In A Skirt — 30 Cold Blooded Murderers Who Are Women

Arias asserted “Nurmi was freakishly controlling and domineering in his dealings with Plaintiff,” and asked for “punitive and exemplary damages in an amount sufficient to punish Nurmi.”

Nurmi also remembered Arias’ victim to Radar.

“Of course, no one person has suffered [more] at the hands of Ms. Arias than Mr. Alexander and I look forward to clearing the air on all the derogatory assertions that Ms. Arias made about him as I defend against the outrageous claims made in this lawsuit.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.