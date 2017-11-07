Legal War! Jodi Arias’ Ex Attorney Ready To ‘Fight’ Killer In Explosive Court Battle

Jodi Arias’ ex attorney is ready to “fight” her in court.

Travis Alexander’s killer is serving a life sentence behind bars, but she filed a shocking lawsuit against her former defense attorney, accusing him of having “utter hatred” for her, and L. Kirk Nurmi spoke exclusively with RadarOnline.com about her lewd accusations.

“I look forward to going to trial,” Nurmi told Radar. “I look forward to this fight.”

Arias claimed in her lawsuit that Nurmi had an “unprofessional and prurient preoccupation of the sexual nature of the case, as well as Plaintiff herself.”

PHOTOS: See 25 Photos Of Evidence That Got Jodi Arias Convicted Of Murder

“We deny the assertions in Ms. Arias case,” Nurmi told Radar. He penned the book Trapped With Ms. Arias in 2015 and she took umbrage with many aspects of it in her lawsuit.

“Apart from the fact that I was her lawyer, the assertions made in the complaint have very little to do with the truth.

“I will litigate the specifics of each and every one of her claims and I am looking forward to litigating it in court.”

A jury found Arias guilty of first-degree murder for the 2008 slaughter of Alexander, whom she stabbed 29 times, shot in the head and slit his throat. She claimed self-defense during the trial but the jury did not believe her story. They deadlocked on her sentence, unable to come to a unanimous decision to give her the death penalty and Judge Sherry Stevens sentenced her to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

PHOTOS: 30 Cold Blooded Murderers Who Were Women

“I consider it to be a huge accomplishment to keep Ms. Arias away from death row given the crime she was convicted of and the public sentiment that was against her,” he told Radar. “The events of June 4, 2008 were a tragedy and there is no true victory in any of this.”

But Nurmi told Radar that he eventually realized that he would never be free from Arias.

“I think when April 15, 2015 rolled around I thought that the case would be by in large behind me.”

Diagnosed with cancer after the trial, Nurmi told Radar he believed there was a correlation with her defense.

PHOTOS: Celebrity Crimes? A Dark History Of Hollywood’s Most Gruesome Deaths

“The stress and rigors of defending Ms. Arias was the reason cancer entered my life.”

Nurmi told Radar that he resigned himself to the fact that he would be forever intertwined with Arias. “From that point on it’s just the reality that Ms. Arias and this case will be a part of my life.”

He also said it was “unsurprising,” that Arias attacked him with a lawsuit. “I know Jodi Arias. If I’m an expert on one thing, it is Jodi Arias.”

PHOTOS: Killer Moms! 15 Cold-Blooded Women Who Murdered Their Own Kids

Nurmi was disbarred in 2016 and told Radar that he embraced the situation.

“I wanted to be disbarred because I wanted to be disconnected from the practice of law and make a clean break. It’s been the best decision I ever made in my life.”

He explained his change of heart. “When I went through my battle with cancer, I came out the other end, I was determined that I wanted to do something different with my life. Whatever time I had remaining I decided I wanted to do something different.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.