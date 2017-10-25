Joan’s Biggest Regret: Inside The Feud That Ate Away At Rivers On Her Deathbed

Joan Rivers notoriously made jabs at almost everyone in Hollywood, but RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that only one nasty feud bothered her until her dying day.

“The eighties also brought an end to my mom’s relationship with Johnny Carson and The Tonight Show,” Melissa Rivers revealed in Joan Rivers Confidential. “This break devastated her until the day she died.”

Joan first appeared on Johnny’s television show in 1965, and worked her way to become a staple performer for him. The two were very close, but she left his show to start The Late Show Starring Joan Rivers in 1986 and an everlasting feud ensued.

Johnny never reconciled with Joan before his death in 2005. Joan later died in 2014 at 81-years-old after a routine throat procedure went awry.

Melissa, 49, sued the Yorkville Endoscopy clinic where Joan fell ill in 2015 and settled the malpractice suit with them in 2016.

