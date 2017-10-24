‘I Could Die At Any Second’ Joan Rivers Predicted Death In Eerie Monologue

Joan Rivers predicted her death in a shocking 2012 monologue, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

“I’m seventy-eight years old now. Applause!” she joked in March 2012, per a transcript in Joan Rivers Confidential. “If you’re lucky, at this age, I could die any second, and you get, for the same price as a dinner and a show, a death.”

“You’d all have dinner invitations for years,” she continued. “’You were there? Tell us.’ ‘She was talking about Auschwitz and then, out. At first, we thought she was taking a nap because she’s old. Nothing moved, and we thought, ‘Botox.’”

“Melissa loves me, but she worries I’ll die,” she added. “She says, ‘Remember: If you don’t feel well, dial 9-1-2. And when you get palpitations and pain in your left arm, that’s good because it means you’re losing weight.”

Joan revisited the idea of her death just days before her passing in an interview with the U.K.’s Sunday Times Style, saying: “Melissa says, ‘I don’t want to hear about it, I don’t want to talk about it,’ but I say, ‘it’s coming!’ It’s inevitable. It’s no longer an abstract thing. It’s like, God, I’m in my eighties.”

“Nobody, when I die, is going to say, ‘How young?’ They’re going to say, ‘She had a great ride!’” she added. “I’m so, so lucky. I’m relevant and I’m funny. And I look OK.”

She previously opened up about her scary heart condition in a 1985 appearance on Good Morning America, telling Joan Lunden that “when you go under, say for plastic surgery or something like that, that’s when your heart can go out of kilter. So I’m always very careful.”

Joan died in 2014 at 81-years-old, a week after she stopped breathing during a routine throat procedure. Her daughter, Melissa, believed the death was “preventable”, and filed a suit against the Yorkville Endoscopy clinic where Joan was being treated in 2015. The 49-year-old settled the case in 2016.

