J.Lo’s Dad Drops ‘Hundreds Of Thousands’ On Scientology

Scientology has wrecked Jennifer Lopez’s family — with the cult leaving her father flat broke and homeless!

Radar has learned David Lopez — a devout Scientologist for over 30 years —

claimed to have given “hundreds of thousands” of dollars to the shady religion, but refuses to leave it!

David claimed he fell into their trap, but he hasn’t been to the church in FIVE YEARS since giving them all his cash!

A well-placed Scientology source alleged: “The church will bleed you dry of everything you’ve ever owned, loved and cherished.

“They are ruthless — and if they want to keep you in their grips, they will.

It takes a lot of nerve, and usually help from someone on the outside, to leave.

David once lived in a million-dollar home in Pasadena, Calif. But the financial hardships caused by Scientology

forced him to move to a cheaper residence in the suburb of Azusa with his current wife, Carla Padilla, he said.

Despite his dire straits, J.Lo refuses to give her father a handout. “Jennifer will be devastated.

She wants to help David, but if she gives him a dollar more than he needs to get by, it will go straight to Scientology,” a source spilled.