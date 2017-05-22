Wild Jimmy Webb Admits: I Delivered Drugs To John Lennon!

Hard-partying songwriter Jimmy Webb, who penned some of country icon Glen Campbell’s biggest hits,

admits he delivered cocaine to John Lennon and Everybody’s Talkin’ singer Harry Nilsson —

an act he blames on an unwritten code of honor!

“I was sort of called in as the bag man… It was done out of love,” recalls Jimmy,

who got a late call from the party-crazed rockers in 1974.

“Why would you be out in the middle of the night doing a drug run?” he asks in his memoir,

The Cake and the Rain, a title taken from his song MacArthur Park.

“I wasn’t getting paid for it. So there was a loyalty there.

There was an unwritten code that if the Beatles asked you to do something, you did it.”