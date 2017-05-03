Comedian Jim Gaffigan’s Wife In Terrifying Medical Crisis

Comedian Jim Gaffigan‘s wife is recovering from a horrifying surgery to remove a tumor in her brain that could have killed her!

Jeannie Gaffigan, 47, underwent a grueling nine-hour surgery to completely remove the tumor, which was growing by her brain stem. She’s now resting and recovering in their New York home.

On Facebook, Jim, 50, detailed exactly what dangers his wife faced.

“Two weeks ago an MRI revealed @jeanniegaffigan had a large tumor around her brain stem that was life threatening,” his post states. “After nine hours of urgent surgery the tumor was completely removed.”

“She is now recovering at home. We thank you for your continued prayers.”

Jeannie, the mother of five young children, Patrick, Marre, Michael, Jack and Katie Louise, posted her own update on Instagram, showing her lying in bed with her son and declaring, “I’m coming back! Thanks for your prayers. I’m alive!”

Jeannie and Jim married in 2003. She’s not only his wife, but also his writing partner and producer.

Story developing.

