Day In Court! Jim Carrey To Be Deposed In Wrongful Death Case Of Ex-Girlfriend

The court ordered the deposition of Jim Carrey in the wrongful death case of his ex-girlfriend Cathriona White, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

“Plaintiffs Brigid Sweetman and Mark Burton, by and through their counsel of record, will take the deposition of Defendant James Eugene Carey,” court papers obtained from Superior Court of the State of California read.

READ THE BOMBSHELL COURT DOCS!

The court hearing has been scheduled for Friday, October 27 in Los Angeles.

Michael Avenatti, the lead lawyer representing Ms. White’s family, released in a statement to Radar, “We are very much looking forward to Mr. Carrey finally being placed under oath next week and forced to answer the questions he has been dodging for years, such as why he provided illegal drugs to Ms. White, why he gave Ms. White multiple STDs and then lied about it, and why he has engaged in a public charade of innocence crafted by his handlers. This is a search for the truth and we will find it. And when we do, it will not end well for Mr. Carrey.”

PHOTOS: Love Gone Wrong: Jim Carrey & Cathriona White In Happier Times Before Her Shocking Suicide

In September, attorneys representing White’s family revealed a note from White to Carrey during a forensic examination of her iPad.

In the letter written on April 8, 2013, White explained how she used to be a “happy person” who “loved life.” She continued, “I met you, you introduced me to cocaine, prostitutes, mental abuse and disease.”

She added how she tried to extort the actor over claims he gave her sexually transmitted diseases. In 2013, White and her lawyer threatened to expose allegations that Carrey gave her Herpes 1 and II unless he paid her millions.

But in the letter, she said she wanted an apology instead of money. “You know what I want and it’s nothing to do with money. I didn’t get a lawyer so I could take your money”…”You gave me hsv and hpv, I want you to apologize for it because you care enough to. I want you to understand that however little a thing that seems to you, it ruins a girls life.”

PHOTOS: Jim Carrey Spotted With Another Woman For The First Time Since Ex’s Tragic Suicide

In a cross-complaint filed by Carrey, he accused her family of exploiting him because of his status as an actor.

“Unfortunately, I made the mistake three years ago of giving in and settling false claims made against me by Mr. Marchino, on behalf of Cat, as mounting a public defense is a very costly and painful process,” Carrey said in a statement, referring to the time White herself extorted Carrey with the help of attorney Marchino. “At the time I felt Cat was being exploited by Marchino. Since this new case was filed, I have discovered the depth of deception behind those false claims, the kind of deception decent people fall for, because to us, such behavior is unimaginable.”

White was found dead on September 28, 2015, four days after dying from an intentional overdose in her Sherman Oaks home.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.