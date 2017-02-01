Unfair Trial? Mom Of Jim Carrey’s Dead Ex Wants New Judge In Wrongful Death Lawsuit

RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned the mother of Jim Carrey’s late girlfriend is demanding a new judge in the wrongful death lawsuit she filed against the actor.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, Brigid Sweetman believes the current judge is “prejudiced” against her or her attorney.

She also argues that she, “cannot…have a fair and impartial trial or hearing before the judicial officer.”

As Radar reported, Sweetman alleges her daughter did not commit suicide on September 28, 2015, but overdosed, after she learned Carrey had given her three sexually transmitted diseases.

“Carrey’s abuse included, but was not limited to, Carrey giving Ms. White three STDs without warning her (two types of Herpes and Chlamydia) lying to her about it, dumping her out of concern for saving his own carefully crafted public image,” the court documents in the case allege.

The suit claims he tested positive for numerous STD’s, and never notified her of the diseases.

Carrey has denied all allegations he gave his late ex-girlfriend any prescription pills, saying she stole them from him, and has argued the case is nothing more than a bunch of far-fetched bogus theories without a scrap of real evidence to back them up. In court documents he called it a, “despicable shakedown of a celebrity driven by greed for a payday by non-resident Sweetman and her unscrupulous attorney.”

It’s not yet known if her request for a new judge will be granted.

