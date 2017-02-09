Pregnant Jill Duggar RIPPED For Returning To Central America Despite Zika Warning

Jill Duggar and her husband Derick Dillard will be returning to Central America to continue their missionary work, but could their good deed put their unborn child’s life in danger? Fans are slamming the Counting On stars for living in Zika-stricken El Salvador during Duggar’s pregnancy.

The couple returned from El Salvador in August after living there for a year.

“We are planning to go back very soon,” Duggar told People. “Then we will come back for the birth of the baby.”

The news caused outrage among fans, as they bashed the reality stars for putting their son Israel, 1, and unborn child’s lives in danger.

“What is wrong with Jill?” a user asked on the family’s blog. “She nearly died in childbirth last time. I know we are to trust the Lord but He gave us a brain with common sense. What about the Zika virus?”

A second slammed, “Why would they bother returning for just a couple of months, especially with Jill pregnant (the risk of Zika, lack of adequate prenatal care especially with a high-risk VBAC delivery) and flying in her third trimester. Why don’t they just wait another 6 months for the baby to be born and Jill to have time to recover after the delivery? And Derick is sick without a diagnosis… I feel he should get that under control before he returns to a country without good healthcare resources.”

A third fan fired, “Jill and Derick think about your children’s safety first!”

In January, El Salvador advised women in the country to not get pregnant until 2018, The New York Times reported. The mosquito-borne virus has been linked to brain damage in babies.

But Zika isn’t the family’s only worry. During the Counting On after show in October, Duggar, who is due in July, revealed how dangerous living in Central America was.

“Every week, it seems like there would be different instances because Derick would preach one night a week a little distance from our house, so I would be at home alone with Israel,” Duggar, 25, said. “One night, we were getting ready to go to bed, and we heard this loud crashing sound. Derick’s like, ‘You go in the bathroom,’ which is our safe room. We have our laptops, so we were messaging people back home like, ‘Pray for us. We don’t know what’s going on.'”

Her sister Jessa Duggar added, “I know whenever we’ve been down there, we hear gunshots all the time. It’s really, really intense down there, and I can’t imagine being home with a little one and hoping that your husband makes it back every night.”

