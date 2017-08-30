Jill Duggar’s Husband Derick Dillard Shuts Down Fundraiser After Backlash

Derick Dillard came under fire when he asked fans to donate thousands for missionary opportunities. Days after the backlash, Jill Duggar’s husband has shut down the fundraiser!

The Counting On star set up a fundraiser on Pure Charity with a one-time goal of $6,500.

“For the next year, I will be serving through a program at my home church, called the Cross Church School of Ministry,” the description for the fundraiser read. “I am so excited about this incredible opportunity for further ministry development, and I would like to invite you to share in this excitement with me.”

PHOTOS: Inside The Duggar Family’s House Of Horrors

He added, “I have a donations goal of $6,500. This will enable me to fulfill my specific calling to ministry this year, including trips for Gospel-advancement and humanitarian work in Northwest Arkansas, North America, and abroad.”

Dillard raised only $125.

Fans bashed Dillard on Duggar’s Instagram page.

PHOTOS: Duggar Family: 12 More Secrets & Scandals!

“Here we go again with asking people for money,” a fan commented. “I thought it is Derick’s responsibility to provide for their family. Neither one has employment and it’s getting ridiculous.”

Another commenter fired, “Derick doing everything to avoid getting a real job.”

A third slammed, “I don’t understand why you need money from others to fund this when you have an estimated net worth of $400,000… Why prey on the ones who don’t have as much?”

PHOTOS: Meet The Duggars! The Juiciest Secrets Of All 28 Family Members Exposed

In March, the couple received backlash when they asked fans for donations during their time in Central America.

“We still need to raise additional support for the rest of our time here on the field,” she wrote. “As well as the time we will be home surrounding the birth of our second little boy due in early July.”

But begging for money isn’t the only criticism he’s received from fans. Earlier this month, Dillard slammed fellow TLC star Jazz Jennings, 16, for being transgender over Twitter.

PHOTOS: The Stars Of ’19 Kids & Counting’ Flaunt Cringeworthy PDA

“What an oxymoron,” he tweeted. “A ‘reality’ show which follows a non-reality. ‘Transgender’ is a myth. Gender is not fluid. It’s ordained by God.”

The Hollywood Gossip reported that TLC executives are reportedly upset over the situation.

“They’re probably not too long for TLC,” a source told the website. “My feelings is that they’ll probably get axed soon because of this Jazz situation. [Derick] opened up a can of worms that he never, ever, ever should’ve cracked a lid on.”

Do you think the show will get cancelled? Tell us in the comments!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.