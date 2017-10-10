Derick Dillard Caught On Camera Partying Amid Joy-Anna’s Shotgun Wedding Scandal

Derick Dillard is the latest spouse to break the Duggar family’s strict rules! Jill Duggar‘s husband was caught on camera dancing at a wild party.

“Had a blast getting to hang out with international friends at the international bonfire last night,” Dillard captioned a video of a large group of people dancing.

Had a blast getting to hang out with international friends at the international bonfire last night! #intlbonfire17 #internationalstudents #danceparty #southasianstyle A post shared by Derick Dillard (@derickdillard) on Sep 30, 2017 at 10:41am PDT

As Duggar fans know, dancing is against the family’s strict rules.

Matriarch Michelle Duggar once explained that dancing encourages “sensual” feelings. Jill’s younger sister Jessa added that modern day music is “promoting sex, drugs all that type of stuff.”

The post caused outrage among fans, as one commenter wrote, “I thought they didn’t approve of dancing? Looks pretty wild.”

A second fired, “I didn’t know you danced. I know Jim Bob has strict opinions about dancing and defrauding. Where is Jill?”

But the party didn’t end there, as Dillard posted a second video earlier this week. In the now-deleted video, a large group of men and women are dancing and clapping their hands to “Despacito.”

The video caused outrage, as the hit song is known to have raunchy lyrics that translate to, “I want you to show my mouth your favorite places. Let me surpass your danger zone, until it makes you scream and makes you forget your last name.”

But Dillard isn’t breaking all the rules, as he continues to share his strict beliefs over Twitter.

“‘He who commits adultery lacks sense; he who does it destroys himself.'” (Proverbs 6:32),” he tweeted, adding, “‘Say 2 wisdom ‘U r my sister’& call insight your intimate friend, 2 keep u from the forbidden woman, from the adulteress w her smooth words.'”

Dillard isn’t the only rule-breaker, as Joy-Anna Duggar‘s husband Austin Forsyth has admitted that the couple broke courtship rules before marriage.

They are even involved in a shotgun wedding scandal. Not only did they suddenly move up their wedding from October to May 2017, but also two doctors, who have not treated Joy-Anna, claimed she appears further along than she says.

Does Dillard’s behavior surprise you? Tell us in the comments!

