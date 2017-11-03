Duggar Feud? Jill’s Controversial Husband Derick SNUBBED By Family, Insider Claims

Jill Duggar’s husband Derick Dillard is always at the center of controversy, but is his bad behavior tearing the family apart? A Duggar family insider exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com if Dillard is feuding with his in-laws!

At Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell’s wedding in September, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s son-in-laws Ben Seewald, Jeremy Vuolo and Austin Forsyth sat next to each other behind the groom’s parents, while Dillard sat on the other side of the church, Life is Not All Pickles and Hairspray reported.

But that’s not all, as the blog mentioned that Dillard has been absent from The Duggar’s official Facebook page since August 4. Jill and their son Israel have been featured on the page.

Seewald, who is married to Jessa, Vuolo, who is married to Jinger and Austin, who is married to Joy-Anna, have all been mentioned on the blog in recent weeks.

The snub could have to do with Dillard’s controversial behavior.

Dillard posted a video of a large group of people dancing in September. As fans know, dancing is against the family’s strict rules.

His sister-in-law Jessa once explained that modern day music is “promoting sex, drugs all that type of stuff.”

In August, Dillard asked fans to donate to help reach his goal of $6,500 for missionary opportunities.

“For the next year, I will be serving through a program at my home church, called the Cross Church School of Ministry,” the description for the fundraiser read. “I am so excited about this incredible opportunity for further ministry development, and I would like to invite you to share in this excitement with me.”

Dillard received backlash from fans, as one commented, “Here we go again with asking people for money. I thought it is Derick’s responsibility to provide for their family. Neither one has employment and it’s getting ridiculous.”

The fundraiser, which only raised $125, was shut down soon after.

Dillard went after fellow TLC star Jazz Jennings, 16, for being transgender over Twitter.

“What an oxymoron,” he tweeted of the I Am Jazz star. “A ‘reality’ show which follows a non-reality. ‘Transgender’ is a myth. Gender is not fluid. It’s ordained by God.”

Jennings fired back, “Every day I experience cyber-bullying, but I keep sharing my story. Today was no different.”

But a Duggar family insider insisted exclusively to Radar that there is no feud.

“There’s not animosity of that nature,” the source said. “With all the changes and announcements coming in the future unity is paramount.”

