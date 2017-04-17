Jessa Duggar RIPPED For Charging Fans For Fashion Advice

Jessa Duggar Seewald is teaching fans how to dress and live modestly like her famous family – but her fashion tips aren’t free! The Counting On star is charging fans to hear her talk about her Jesus-approved style.

Jessa, 24, will be a guest speaker at Heavenly Highway Tabernacle to host Fashionably Modest With Jessa.

The reality star is charging fans $20 for the June 24th event in Ohio. Vendors could reserve their spot for $50.

The $20 will also include a lunch and meet and greet with Jessa.

Jessa’s husband Ben Seewald and sons Spurgeon and Henry unfortunately won’t be in attendance, as “men, infants and children under the age of 9 will be regretfully ineligible to attend.”

But not all fans will be in attendance, as the mother-of-two was slammed for charging for the event.

“Being paid to talk about your modest lifestyle seems like an oxymoron,” one fan said on The Duggar Family Blog, as another wrote, “It feels immodest to talk about how modest you are.”

She is even being slammed for not being modest enough!

“Will Jessa be discussing modest attire while pregnant?” a fan asked. “Everyone has seen her too tight, overstretched T-shirts hardly modest.”

