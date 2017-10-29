‘Jersey Shore’ Star Deena Cortese Gets Married

Ex-Jersey Shore star Deena Cortese reportedly married her longtime boyfriend Christopher Buckner on Saturday with her former co-stars looking on.

The Shore-studded wedding in Cortese’s hometown of New Egypt, N.J. included guests Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.

Guadagino shared a photo on Twitter of Cortese posing with them all outside the church, captioning it, “Congrats to the blast in a glass @DeenaNicoleMTV on her wedding.”‘

Cortese, 30, and Buckner got engaged in November 2016 during a weekend trip to Mexico on their five-year anniversary.

Buckner appeared on Jersey Shore in 2011, and the two also took their relationship conversations to the VH1 series Couples Therapy in 2014.

Cortese enjoyed telling all during a JS reunion show this summer. She exclusively told Radar about her and former co-stars, “Right now we are on board with getting the reunion started. We’re throwing ideas around. We want to be back in the house together.”

Cortese’s TV BFFs have gotten married before her. In 2014, Snooki walked down the aisle with Jionni LaValle; they have two children. Farley wed Roger Mathews in 2015 after having her first child with him. They now have two kids.

