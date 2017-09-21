Jerry Lewis Excludes All 6 Sons From Will Before Tragic Death!

Bitter Jerry Lewis left all of his six sons out of his will before passing, RadarOnline.com has learned via The Blast reports.

The not-so-funny man died of a heart failure in August at age 91 and reportedly executed his final papers in 2012.

In them, he was sure to exclude: Gary Lewis, Ronald Lewis, Anthony Joseph Lewis, Christopher Joseph Lewis, Scott Anthony Lewis, and Joseph Cristopher Lewis from benefiting off his fortune in any way.

As Radar readers know, Gary is an up-and-coming musician and Joseph died of a drug overdose in 2009.

The comedian cut his kids with ex-wife Patti Palmer out of his life completely and began a new family with now-widow SanDee. They adopted daughter Danielle who is now 25. Both women were included in Jerry’s will and will therefore benefit from his estate.

