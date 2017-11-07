Broke & Jobless! Inside Jeremy Meeks’ Loser Life Before The Fame

Jerk-off Jeremy Meeks‘ hot mugshot may have earned him fame and fortune, but RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively the Hot Felon’s life before the limelight was far from glamorous.

Meeks only managed to hold down a job for a measly eight months in a total of ten years, his estranged wife, Melissa, reveals to Radar in a bombshell tell-all interview.

“He worked one time for 8 months and that was in 2013,” Melissa says of her ex who worked a general labor gig in a warehouse.

“So yeah, you go from that to living a 1% lifestyle – it is a pretty big change,” the scorned spouse sniped, adding she was the “breadwinner” of the family.

As readers know, Jeremy, who rose to fame after his glamorous mugshot landed him a lucrative modeling career, filed for divorce from his wife in June, just a few weeks after he dumped her to begin his romance with Topshop heiress Chloe Green.

Jeremy and Chloe first met at Cannes Film Festival in May, where he was modeling for Phillip Plein. Melissa only found out about their secret romance in June when photos of the two kissing during a lovers getaway in Turkey were leaked online.

Before he tore his family apart and wife’s heart into shred, Melissa say “We had a normal family. I worked a regular job, normal stuff. We were always with the kids, doing birthdays and holidays, you know dinner and movie dates, it was normal.”

As Radar previously reported exclusively, a severely stressed out Melissa suffered a miscarriage after finding out about her then-husband’s infidelity.

