Still Breaking The ‘Rules!’ Jeremy Madix’s Ex Calls Cops After Explosive Fight

Jeremy Madix’s relationship with his ex was more than turbulent, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Radar has learned that their fights were frequently reported to the local Florida police — even when they were not physical.

“I made contact with [redacted] and Jeremy Madix,” a report obtained by Radar stated.”They stated they were having issues with their relationship and that they had been in a verbal argument. Neither individual exhibited signs of a physical altercation.”

“Jeremy stated that he would stay at a friend’s house for the night to let the situation calm itself down,” it continued. “Jeremy collected a small number of items and left for a friends house without incident.”

As Radar previously reported, the newest Vanderpump Rules star was later arrested for beating and threatening to kill his ex. She filed for a temporary restraining order against him, but the case was later dropped.

Now, he is bussing tables at SUR while continuing to pursue his photography career.

Story developing.

