‘I’m Not Racist!’ Leah Messer’s Ex Jeremy RIPS ‘Teen Mom’ Producers For Bad Editing

Jeremy Calvert‘s vicious attacks against MTV aren’t over! Leah Messer‘s ex-husband bashed Teen Mom 2 after a scene edited him to look racist.

On this week’s episode, Messer informed Calvert that she would be taking their daughter and her twins with ex-husband Corey Simms on a vacation to Mexico.

“Leah is planning on taking the kids to Mexico,” Calvert told Simms, who wasn’t aware of the trip. “Not New Mexico, mother-f*****g Mexico. I ain’t really too thrilled about that. I just don’t like Mexico.”

After being accused of racism by fans, Calvert blamed MTV in an Instagram video.

“MTV did not show the rest of the conversation in regards to the Mexico trip and the reason why I don’t want my child to go there,” he fired. “I’m not racist. MTV does some good editing!”

He then slammed Simms for going along with MTV’s twisted storyline.

“As already informed a week and a half prior to us filming that scene that [Corey] was aware of the whole Mexico trip,” he confessed. “Clearly when I called on camera [Corey] was completely caught off guard by the Mexico trip. You can figure that out!”

This isn’t the first time Calvert revealed MTV’s fakery. After last week’s episode, Calvert slammed the show when Messer fought with him over bringing their daughter Adalynn to Ohio.

“The phone conversations you all witnessed tonight were taken a week later when I was already in West Virginia,” he said in an Instagram video. “MTV, all they want to do is stir the pot and cause more drama that was unnecessary because we already hashed out the issue.”

He added, “They wanted to bring it back up to have some good drama for TV and get ratings through the roof.”

