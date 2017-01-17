‘Teen Mom’ Leah Messer’s Ex Jeremy SLAMS MTV For Faking Scenes To ‘Stir The Pot’

Jeremy Calvert isn’t letting MTV get away with faking storylines anymore! Leah Messer‘s ex-husband bashed Teen Mom 2 in a heated rant after producers staged a phone conversation between the exes.

On last night’s episode, Messer fired at Calvert for taking their daughter out of the state without telling him.

“The phone conversations you all witnessed tonight were taken a week later when I was already in West Virginia,” he said in an Instagram video. “MTV, all they want to do is stir the pot and cause more drama that was unnecessary because we already hashed out the issue.”

The father of Adalynn, 3, called the fakery a “bunch of bull***t.”

“They wanted to bring it back up to have some good drama for TV and get ratings through the roof,” he said.

But Messer wasn’t safe from his tirade, as he then slammed her for claiming he didn’t ask if he could take their daughter to Ohio during a flood.

“About me leaving West Virginia and not updating Leah about my travels with our child, I texted her at 6:24pm and did not get a text message back until 9:38pm when I was already in Ohio,” he said, “I’m not waiting around three hours for my ex-wife to respond to me and say, ‘Yes you can take our child to Ohio or not during a disaster.‘”

On the episode, Calvert did not answer Messer’s text messages or calls. When he finally called her back, he bashed her for not responding to him right away.

“I tried my best to communicate,” he said. “I can’t help if someone don’t answer the phone or read text messages.”

The rant comes after Calvert promised to expose MTV’s fakery in his scenes.

“As a repercussion for deceitful editing, I will address each scene with what really happened,” he said. “I appreciate all of your support over the years.”

