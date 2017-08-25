‘Jenny Jones’ Murdered Guest’s Brother Says Killer Was ‘Victim’ Of The Show

The man who murdered his gay admirer out of “embarrassment” after a TV love confession on the Jenny Jones show was released from prison on Tuesday, and in a shocking confession, the slain man’s brother is empathizing with his sibling’s killer.

Frank Amadeure Jr. tells RadarOnline.com he believes Schmitz is just as much of a victim as his late brother Scott Amedure, who was only 32 when a 24-year-old Schmitz shot him to death after he revealed during a 1995 taping of the show he was romantically interested in him.

“I’m torn. I don’t know if he should’ve stayed longer or if he should’ve been released,” Scott’s brother, Frank Jr. told Radar in an exclusive statement. “I just don’t know. I have some empathy for him. I think he was a vicim of the show. And at the very least he’s done his time. The show got away with it. They should’ve been held accountable.”

Three days after the love confession, Schmitz, who insisted he wasn’t gay, fatally shot Scott with a 12-gauge shotgun at his home in Lake Orion.

Schmitz turned himself in to police and was found guilty of second degree murder and sentenced to 25 to 50 years in prison. He was granted parole in a March hearing.

