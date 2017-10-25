Shacking Up & Setting The Date! Inside J.Lo & A-Rod’s Secret ‘Marriage Trial’

Lovestruck power couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have taken their whirlwind eight-month romance to the next level — they’re moving in together in a trial marriage, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively!

Jen, 48, and A-Rod, 42, have decided to splurge on a luxury Manhattan love nest, and a source tells Radar the two plan to coo “I do” as early as next spring!

“This is the first man that Jen’s dated who’s as rich as she is,” spilled an insider, noting “Jenny from the Block” is worth $360 million, while the shamed baseball slugger boasts a net worth of about $300 million.

“They’re looking for an apartment to buy together overlooking Central Park. Jen had a place in Manhattan, but she’s selling it.

“They want a bigger place where there will be room for their kids. It makes sense to buy something together because it will be common ground.”

J.Lo is mom to nine-year-old twins Max and Emme with third ex-husband Marc Anthony. Former Yankee Alex has daughters Natasha, 12, and Ella, 9, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

“They’re looking at this as a trial marriage,” confided the insider. “If all goes well, it might even lead to the real thing — the altar. Jen’s been pushing for this. She wants them to be a family together.

“Luckily, Alex feels the same way. When she suggested they move in together, he said okay!”

Both “Shades of Blue” star Jen and Alex hope this will be the last time they walk down the aisle, insiders said.

“So they want their big day to be as grand and extravagant as possible. They’re calling it ‘the wedding of the decade!’ ” tattled another source.

“J.Lo’s sold on the idea of a three-day event, with famous friends performing the music, and a ton of activities for guests, who would fly in from all over the world.

“The likely venue is the Hamptons, either early next year or by next summer at the latest. Most important is getting the dates reserved and into their A-list pals’ diaries.”

A-Rod’s rush to put a ring on it will surprise many, after the disgraced athlete was caught cheating on Jennifer with a secret lover who told all to Radar, and shared a graphic play-by-play of their bedroom romps.

With three marriages behind her and a business empire to protect, savvy Jennifer won’t go into the trial marriage wearing blinders, said an insider.

“She wants a legally binding contract that protects her money and property,” the insider revealed. “Jen knows there will be sacrifices on both sides, but she wants everything spelled out on paper. She and Alex intend to split expenses down the middle, and have their business managers handle it.”

“They’re also looking into a few moneymaking ideas, like his-and-her perfumes, diet supplements, a restaurant and maybe even a lifestyle book!” spills the snitch.

