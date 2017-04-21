Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez ‘See A Real Future Together,’ Pals Say

To some, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s relationship came out of left field,

but luckily for the superstar pair, their children — and even their exes — think they’re a perfect match!

According to a source, the singer introduced her 9-year-old twins with Marc Anthony, Max and Emme,

to the former New York Yankees star “shortly after they started dating,”

adding that the children “took to him right away.

Because he has kids around the same age, he’s very natural around them.

They love hanging out with him, so that scores him major bonus points with Jennifer.”

And it doesn’t hurt that her ex-husband also gave a thumbs-up to her new beau.

“Marc is thrilled to finally see Jen with a true family man.

Likewise, the MLB commentator’s clan gave their seal of approval right away, says a source.

“They’re so relieved that their families blend so well — they both can see a real future together.”