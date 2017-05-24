Jennifer Lopez Calls Up Alex Rodriguez’s Exes: Should I Commit?

Alex Rodriguez’s rep as a serial cheater has prompted starry-eyed new squeeze Jennifer Lopez to have a private eye follow him “around the block!” “Jen knows this guy has a reputation for being a ‘playa’ as much as being a player,” spilled a source. “She’s well aware Alex cheated on then-wife Cynthia with Madonna back in 2008, humiliating her while she looked after their two daughters.” Besides the Material Girl, the sleazy slugger has been linked to Cameron Diaz, Kate Hudson and Demi Moore — whose fling with the Bronx Bomber led boyfriend Vito Schnabel to dump her! “Jennifer doesn’t want to be another notch in A-Rod’s belt,” our snitch dished. “She signed up for a baseball player — not a swinger.” In addition to hiring a private eye, the sexy songbird has conducted her own investigation — calling Alex’s exes Cameron, Kate and Cynthia to get their opinions on whether she should sign him to a long-term contract.