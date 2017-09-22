Awkward! A.Rod & J. Lo Ice Out His Ex Bethenny Frankel During Run-In

Bethenny who?

Real Housewives of New York City star Frankel and baseball star Alex Rodriguez were the newest star on Shark Tank, but RadarOnline.com’s spies noticed that their relationship seemed icy as the show prepared to launch.

A. Rod and girlfriend Jennifer Lopez outshined Frankel at a recent Shark Tank press event in Los Angeles, completely ignoring his rumored ex during the occasion.

“They kept their distance,” an eagle-eyed witness told Radar.

Dishing about their possibly romantic history, the spy said: “Friends of Bethenny’s claimed that she once dated Alex, but they looked like they had never met before at the press event.”

With her boyfriend tightly on her arm, Lopez was the star of the event and had no time for the Skinnygirl mogul.

“Bethenny is the queen of self-promotion but didn’t take any pictures with Alex or J. Lo,” the spy dished. “She looked a little bit out of her league.”

As for A. Rod’s leading lady, she took a page out of Mariah Carey’s “I don’t know her” playbook.

“Jennifer acted like she didn’t know who Bethenny was!”

