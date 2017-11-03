Jennifer Lawrence Gets Drunk With Kris Jenner, Strips Naked In Her Closet!

.



Jennifer Lawrence, 27, is out of control! During a Jimmy Kimmel Live! interview with Kim Kardashian, 37, the Hunger Games actress recounted a time when she got drunk with the reality star’s momager, Kris Jenner, 61.

“I remember getting naked in your mom’s closet and ordering you to dress me,” the Oscar-winning actress told Kardashian during the show. “You dressed me fabulously.”

“I’ve never seen my mom more drunk,” added Kardashian.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Lawrence has long been bashed for her boozy scandals. Earlier this year, she admitted to having been involved in a drunken Budapest bar fight, during which she made a man cry and spilled gallons of beer on his head.

She was also previously spotted dancing topless on a strip pole during a friend’s birthday party in Europe!

She was “crawling on all fours around the stage and bending over for men to ogle,” said an eyewitness at the time.

