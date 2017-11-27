Ripped Apart! Jennifer Hudson’s Son ‘Begged’ To Stay With Dad After Holiday

Jennifer Hudson and ex David Otunga will head to court in a week to fight for custody of their eight-year-old son, and RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that their little boy is partial to spending time with his dad!

As Radar reported, the 36-year-old singer filed an emergency order of protection against Otunga, 37, earlier this month, alleging that he was abusive to both her and their child, David Jr.

After Otunga’s lawyer blasted her claims, which included threatening her with a firearm and removing their little boy from school without her knowledge, Hudson modified the order to allow the father-son duo to spend Thanksgiving together.

Despite the drama between his parents, according to a source close to the situation, David Jr. and Otunga had a “wonderful holiday” together.

It was so good, in fact, that David Jr. did not want it to end!

“David and his son were so upset that he had to go back to his mother and David Jr. did not want to go,” the family source told Radar. “He begged to stay with his daddy.”

David Jr., who Otunga calls his “best friend,” has been primarily cared for by his former WWE star dad. Meanwhile, Hudson, who has been busy with NBC’s The Voice, has spent a lot of time away from Chicago, including while she coached contestants on the show’s U.K. version.

Otunga’s hearing to have Hudson’s order of protection dropped is set for today, while the temporary custody agreement remains in effect until Dec. 7.

A rep for Hudson has not yet responded to Radar‘s call for comment.

