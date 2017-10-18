Banned! Jen Garner Refuses To Let Her Kids Meet Ben Affleck’s New Girlfriend

Mother hen Jennifer Garner has banned her ex Ben Affleck from introducing his girlfriend to their three kids!

Just a week after demanding Affleck be drug-tested before any overnight visits, a furious Garner has taken their bitter breakup to another level, sources said.

Now she’s declared a “no-fly zone” around Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5, for the Argo star’s new squeeze, Lindsay Shookus.

“The children still don’t know Lindsay and they’ve never met,” a source told RadarOnline.com. “Jen intends to keep it that way!”

According to insiders, Garner doesn’t trust either Affleck, 45, or Saturday Night Live producer Shookus, 37, to be with the kids.

“Ben met Lindsay at an SNL party — and Jen was there,” revealed another source. “She feels completely betrayed.”

Worse still, Garner, 45, believes Affleck has turned his back on their brood.

“Ben didn’t take the kids on vacation this summer,” noted the source.

“Instead, he stayed with Lindsay. So Jen took them on a road trip from Los Angeles to Las Vegas, and then they spent a few days in Montana.”

The former Alias star was spotted in College Station, Texas, on Oct. 6 for a Garner family reunion weekend with the kids.

On the same weekend, Affleck was seen shopping in New York City with his blond lover.

“Jen’s sad for the children,” said the second source. “She doesn’t feel either Ben or Lindsay deserve to be with them.”

