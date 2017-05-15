Did Jennifer Aniston’s Mother Get Revenge From Beyond The Grave?

Jennifer Aniston‘s mother Nancy Dow apparently took chilling revenge on her estranged daughter from beyond the grave by dragging her into an explosive and bitter battle over money, as court documents obtained by the National ENQUIRER reveal.

After Nancy died in May 2016 at age 79, all hell broke loose.

The Aniston family went to war over the estate of the former Friends star’s mother when it was revealed she had completely disinherited Jen and her half-brother John T. Melick III in favour of her favorite granddaughter, Eilish Melick, legal papers show.

According to Los Angeles court documents exclusively obtained by the National Enquirer, John blew up at his 20-year-old Jen look-a-like daughter Eilish, calling her a “b*tch” and saying he wanted her “out of my f***ing house” when he realized Nancy had changed her will in 2015 and cut him out of an inheritance of $100,000.

Jen, who had initially cut ties with mom Nancy after a petty argument over her giving a TV interview in 1996, was included in the ensuing battle and had to sign a letter to the court in Los Angeles saying she wanted no further part in the case.

As Radar had reported, Jen had relationship issues with her mom Nancy for years. The TV and movie star didn’t invite Nancy to either of her weddings to Brad Pitt or Justin Theroux and in a 2011 interview blamed her mother for her “low self-esteem” and ‘sense of shame,” adding, “This is my last chunk of disease in my life – my mom.”

Nancy’s relationship with John had also disintegrated by 2011, leaving Eilish – who referred to Nancy as her “mamom” – one of the only people in her life to care for her as she struggled to cope following a series of debilitating strokes.

In the court papers, Eilish claims her father was bitter after learning he had been disinherited a week before Nancy died on May 24, the same day Eilish was deployed to the Navy.

She claimed her father “berated and emotionally abused” her “for a week” and she stayed in her room where her mother, Shannon, brought her meals “so [she] could avoid encountering her father.”

The case over Nancy’s estate was later settled with Eilish agreeing to pay $100,000 to her younger brother, John T Melick IV, and $65,0000 to her father.

