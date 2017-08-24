Bridezilla Alert! Jenelle Evans Snubs Close Family From Wedding Guest List

Jenelle Evans will marry fiancé David Eason on September 23 in front of family and friends – but who didn’t make the cut? RadarOnline.com can reveal exclusive details on the guest list and her wedding dress.

Evans, 25, and her fiancé traveled to New York City earlier this week to pick up her wedding dress.

“She bought it from a boutique in New York,” a source close to Evans told Radar. “The dress is made of a thick lace material. It’s white, full-length and fitted.”

Fans will see the Teen Mom 2 star at her final fitting, as the insider revealed that MTV filmed the special day.

Unfortunately for Evans’ mother Barbara, she will have to watch her daughter get married on the small screen.

“Her mother wasn’t invited to the wedding,” the insider said.

Evans has been feuding with her mother for refusing to sign over custody of her oldest son Jace. The two have been battling it out in court for years. In May, the court extended Evans’ visitation with the 7-year-old. She has custody of her other two children – Kaiser with ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith and Ensley with Eason.

Another family member not on the guest list is Eason’s sister Jessica Eason Miller. The two feuded in May when Miller hung out with his estranged baby mama and son.

As readers know, David violated a domestic violence protective order on October 30, 2015 when he ran into his son at a grocery store.

The domestic violence protective order was initially granted after Eason became violent with his baby mama on April 19, 2014.

“Jenelle Evans grow up,” Jessica posted on Instagram. “That’s MY nephew and if I wanna see him I will! He isn’t your child! Worry about ya own kids! That’s what u need to do!”

Evans fired back over Facebook, “Maybe start with an apology? Nope, he can’t even have that. Sad.”

