Jenelle Evans Rips Mom Barbara Amid Wedding Day Snub: ‘I Still Don’t Like You!’

Jenelle Evans may have settled her custody battle with her mother Barbara over her son Jace, but she refuses to end their war! On this week’s Teen Mom 2, Evans exploded on her mom in an epic rant.

While celebrating Evans’ son Kaiser’s 3rd birthday, her mother suggested the family spend a long weekend together because they have been getting along.

“I just have to talk to David about it,” Jenelle said. “I’m being civil. It doesn’t mean I have to f**king yell in your face every time we see each other, but I still don’t like you.”

She then blasted, “You still have my son and you won’t give him back so there’s the reason!”

Barbara responded, “Never mind we won’t go away.”

Although Barbara ended the fight, Jenelle continued by venting to a friend.

“I don’t want to be around her,” she said. “You won’t give me my son back and you think everything is okay. She’s going to be really upset when she doesn’t have a wedding invitation!”

As Radar exclusively reported, Barbara was not invited to her daughter’s September 23rd wedding. Instead, she went out of town with girlfriends.

A new member joined the Teen Mom 2 cast on this week’s episode, as Briana Dejesus welcomed her daughter with ex-boyfriend Luis Hernandez.

But before Stella’s arrival, Luis, who Briana broke up with after she learned he was cheating on her, asked her to get back together.

“Do you think we can ever possibly work it out?” he asked. “I want to just know, curiosity is killing me right now.”

She responded, “I don’t know. I guess well see when the baby gets here how things pan out.”

Also on the episode, Kailyn Lowry considered getting a Master’s Degree in business. But pursuing the degree may be hard with three children, especially if her third baby daddy Chris Lopez isn’t involved in their son’s life.

“I don’t know how much Chris will be involved,” she told her friend. “I think he’ll be around when the baby is first born. When the newness and freshness of having a baby wears off, I think it’ll slowly fade. Right now he wants his family. He wants to be together and try to work this out, but I’m not preparing for that. I want to plan for him not being around. Hopefully he surprises me.”

Leah Messer contemplates her career as well, as she wants to pursue motivational speaking.

“Some of the things I’ve had to overcome is dealing with Ali’s muscular dystrophy that’s been really hard,” she said. “I had kids at 17 and how I managed to overcome anxiety and depression. I can use everything I’ve learned to make a difference in life.”

But when Messer was asked to speak for a lipstick business, she cracked under pressure.

“I guess, I don’t know,” she mumbled in front of the audience. “Once you know the powerful value of you, you will excel in everything and anything that you do. Sorry. So as a leader we need to set that example for our girls. I don’t know, I feel so weird. I feel like we should be confident in what we do in this business. Like I said, be confident.”

The audience laughed at Messer and seemed confused by her speech.

She then told her sister, “I didn’t feel like it went the way it was supposed to go.”

As for Chelsea Houska, she traveled to Florida with her husband Cole DeBoer so her daughter Aubree could meet Winter the dolphin.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9/10c on MTV.

