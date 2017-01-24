Jenelle’s Baby ‘Lie!’ Evans Confesses Why She Hid Pregnancy From Fans

Jenelle Evans gave birth to her daughter earlier today – and she’s still being accused of lying about her pregnancy! The Teen Mom 2 star turned to Twitter to set the record straight on why she denied her pregnancy at first.

On last night’s episode, Evans and her boyfriend David Eason denied they’re expecting after he was caught on camera rubbing her stomach. But only months later, Evans admitted she was pregnant with their first child together.

“Here’s the deal… April of 2016 I filmed the car cam scene with David and found out at lunch from my Endo. I was pregnant,” she tweeted before giving birth. “A week or few days later we flew out to the reunion, end of April 2016. At that time I had to go see a doctor because I thought it was the time of my month. Saw the OBGYN the Doctors show connected me with in LA. He conducted an ultrasound and told me I was not pregnant.”

She added how she didn’t want to explain on-camera that she was no longer pregnant. She then found out she was expecting again in June.

But fans didn’t buy Evans’ story.

“So your due date is Jan 28? Meaning the beginning of your pregnancy was April 28th 2016. Stop lying,” a commenter wrote, as another tweeted, “I’m 39 weeks and my conception date is around April 25th.”

Evans denied her pregnancy to fans until an accident report from July 6 revealed she was at least 10 weeks pregnant at the time.

Evans welcomed her daughter Ensley Jolie on January 23 at 10:40am. She is also mother to Jace with ex Andrew Lewis and Kaiser with ex Nathan Griffith.

Do you think Evans is still lying? Tell us in the comments!

